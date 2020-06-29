5 Freeway Shutdown Starts Monday Night

The northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be shut down overnight in the Norwalk area starting Monday night.

Caltrans will remove a temporary frame from the Florence Avenue bridge.

Caltrans will shut down all lanes of the 5 Freeway between the 605 Freeway and Norwalk Boulevard starting at 11 p.m. Monday.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 30:

All lanes closed on the southbound 5 will be closed between 605 and Norwalk Boulevard.

All northbound and southbound lanes of 605 connectors to southbound 5 closed. (Starting at 10 p.m.)

There will be no access from the northbound 5 to northbound and southbound 605.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night, June 30 and again Wednesday, July 1:

The northbound and southbound 5 Freeway will be closed between the 605 and Norwalk Boulevard.

The northbound and southbound 605 connectors to southbound 5 will be closed. (Starting at 10 p.m.)

There will be no access from northbound 5 to northbound and southbound 605.

To avoid the closures, drivers can take the southbound 5 Freeway to southbound 710 Freeway.

Another option is to take the southbound 605 Freeway to eastbound 91 Freeway, back to 5. Drivers heading the other direction can take this route in reverse.

The northbound detour will take drivers off at Norwalk Boulevard, where they can head straight toward Imperial Highway or turn right on Norwalk to get to Imperial Highway. From there, drivers turn left on Imperial Highway and get on the northbound 605, before getting on the northbound 5 Freeway.

Those who encounter the detour heading south can take the southbound 5 to the 605 South, exit on Imperial Highway, and turn right and head south on the ramp.