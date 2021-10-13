Norwalk

Man's Body Found Burning in Norwalk Area; Investigation Underway

By City News Service

A man's body was found burning in the Norwalk area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway into the circumstances of his death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 5:15 a.m. to a report of a man down near Imperial Highway and Curtis and King Road, and found the man unresponsive and on fire in a pathway along the San Gabriel Riverbed, according to the department's Deputy Trina Schrader.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released, though the LASD said he was possibly in his 30s.

The cause of the man's death will be determined by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

