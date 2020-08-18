Norwalk

Norwalk Man Charged With Casting Votes on Behalf of Dead Mother

His mother died in July 2006.

By City News Service

Mail-in voting ballots
NBC New York

A Norwalk man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he cast votes in three elections on behalf of his mother, years after her death.

Caesar Peter Abutin, 55, is charged with one felony count each of fraud in connection with votes cast and fraudulent voting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Abutin allegedly voted in three elections between October 2012 and November 2014, claiming to be his mother, while also casting votes on his own behalf, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

The defendant's mother died in July 2006 at the age of 67, according to the District Attorney's Office. 

Abutin could face up to three years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case stemmed from a probe by the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office.

