Norwalk mother left unconscious following home invasion attack

A Norwalk family is trying to recover from the trauma they endured after they said a man broke into their home, attacked a woman and kidnapped her son as she lay unconscious.

Surveillance footage on Aug. 2 captured a man breaking into a home on Studebaker Road through the back sliding door. After gaining access to the home, the man attacked a woman and then kidnapped her adult son.

“He broke the glass and attacked my wife with the same tool,” said Frank Andrade.

Andrade’s wife, Maria Romero, suffered a fractured skull, shattered left arm, broken wrist, fractured several facial bones and was left unconscious following the brutal assault. She spent a month recovering in a hospital and said she’s grateful she survived the blows.

“The fact that I am alive, it’s a blessing that I am alive and there’s a reason -- my son needs me, and my family and friends,” Romero said. “It keeps me going.”

Romero said she and her loved ones still feel uneasy after the assault. So much so, that her son is staying with relatives until they increase security in their home.

“I feel really scared,” she said. “My son is still not staying here with us because we want to make the home more secure before he comes back, so he stays with my mom.”

Police said the person behind the violent home invasion has been arrested. They did not release the man’s name or detail what charges he may face.

Right now, Romero has a message for her attacker.

“I hope he can forgive himself,” she said. “I don’t wish anything bad for him, but I just wish people who need help can find help before they get to that point where they can walk into someone’s life and destroy it.”