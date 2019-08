Deputies shut down streets amid the search on Alondra Boulevard. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019. (Published 9 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Deputies Search After Possible Shots Fired in Norwalk

UP NEXT

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was actively searching for a gunman in Norwalk after deputies believe they were fired upon Friday night.

There was a large deputy presence, including several streets blocked off, after the gunfire.

The department was asking the public to avoid the area northeast of Alondra and Pioneer boulevards.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately have a description of the shooter.