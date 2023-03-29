NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO CALIFORNIA, NBC LOS ANGELES NEWS & NBC SAN DIEGO NEWS TO PRESENT ‘CALIFORNIA OPENING DAY 2023' BILINGUAL BASEBALL SPECIAL

NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo and NBC free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) local news channels Noticias Telemundo California, NBC Los Angeles News and NBC San Diego News will present a bilingual Major League Baseball Opening Day special for streaming audiences, California Opening Day 2023, on Thursday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

WHAT: California Opening Day 2023, a one-hour show and joint production by KNBC/KVEA and KNSD/KUAN, with contributions from KNTV/KSTS and NBC Sports Bay Area, will feature detailed season previews, in English and Spanish, covering the L.A. Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, including news, analysis, reporting and interviews.

WHO: The show will be hosted by KNBC Sports AnchorMario Solis, and feature several local Telemundo and NBC anchors and reporters who cover the teams, including KVEA Sports Anchor Saúl Rodríguez, KNBC News Anchor and Reporter Jonathan Gonzalez, KNSD Sports Anchor Derek Togerson and KUAN News Anchor Rigo Villalobos.

WHEN: Thursday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. PT

HOW TO WATCH:

: Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1255) and The Roku Channel (Ch. 905)

: Peacock, Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1035), The Roku Channel (Ch. 126) & Xumo Play

: Samsung TV Plus (Ch. 1035), The Roku Channel (Ch. 134) & Xumo Play

The Telemundo/NBC California stations will provide extensive coverage of their local MLB team’s Opening Day games across their respective live, locally produced newscasts.

NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, also begin their extensive 2023 MLB coverage on Thursday, which is highlighted by more than 500 live games covering the Chicago White Sox (NBC Sports Chicago), Oakland A’s (NBC Sports California), Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia) and Giants (NBC Sports Bay Area). The networks’ live coverage will be surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage and original content all season.

NBCU Local’s streaming channels (FAST) portfolio includes 11 NBC local news channels, four Telemundo regional news channels and LX News, the TV and Streaming news network for younger audiences. The 24/7 channels’ expanding distribution, which varies by channel, already includes Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.