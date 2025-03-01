Nude man accused of assaulting 63-year-old woman, hitting toddler in Sawtelle

A man who was found nude was arrested after he allegedly hit a toddler and threatened to kill a woman Thursday in Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Barry Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. As the investigation unfolded, officers learned the nude suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Ishmail Bangura, entered the home of a 63-year-old woman and threatened to kill and assault her.

When the victim ran out of her home, police said Bangura pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and repeated his threats. Witnesses intervened and helped the woman flee.

LAPD said in a separate investigation, Bangura is accused of hitting a 3-year-old girl at a nearby apartment complex. He was nude during that crime, as well, according to police.

Bangura was arrested and faces charges that include assault with intent to rape and burglary. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.