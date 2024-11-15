Burbank

How alleged nurse impersonator managed to get jobs at Los Angeles hospitals

Amanda Leeann Porter was employed by at least two Southern California hospitals during a brief time.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman accused of impersonating a nurse at Los Angeles hospitals pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges, including identity theft and false personation.

Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, stole the personal information of Amanda Rae Porter to pretend to be a registered nurse, according to a complaint from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. 

The suspect was scheduled to have another court hearing on Dec. 2.

Porter, who’s from Virginia, does not have a nursing license and was already on federal probation for a fraud violation in her home state, officials said.  

The woman was arrested on Nov 7. after working as a nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Police said Porter received at least two paychecks from the hospital while being fraudulently employed. 

It’s estimated that Porter took care of about 60 patients while working at the Burbank hospital between Apr. 8 and May 8. 

The hospital said its staff promptly notified the authorities as well as patients about Porter. 

The woman is also accused of committing a similar crime at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.  

“In early October, we learned that an employee falsified documents to obtain employment with our hospital,” the hospital said in a statement. “Once discovered, we took immediate and appropriate action, including terminating her employment and reporting to regulatory and law enforcement authorities. We do not have any indication the quality of care patients received was compromised."

Porter was being held without bail, facing charges of identity theft, false impersonation and grand theft.

Authorities believe Porter may have committed similar crimes in southern California and urge anyone with information to call 818-238-3210.

This article tagged under:

BurbankFraud and false statements
