Nurse Isolates and Awaits COVID-19 Test Results, Fearful of Exposing Elderly Mother With Cancer

Anyone who feels symptoms and may be waiting for their COVID-19 test results should self-quarantine, but what happens if you live with a high risk family member and can't quarantine in your own home?

Magdalena Robles says she loves being a nurse but she now fears that she's a potential patient.

"The tightness of the chest, I have not experience that in the 12 years I’ve been in the medical field," Robles says, as she awaits her COVID-19 test results.

The 34-year-old was told to self quarantine for 14 days, which isn't easy for most people but impossible for Robles.

The mother of two lives with her family in South Los Angeles and cares for her 77-year-old mother with stage-four colon cancer.

"My biggest concern is for her to get it," Robles says, referring to her mother.

She adds, "I just wish I had a place to stay and not be here, in the same house where she is at."

Terrified to be anywhere near her ailing mom, Robles reached out to NBCLA desperate for resources to help her find a place to stay.She learned that there are free or heavily discounted hotel rooms available for health care workers like Robles through the governor’s office and through the city of LA.

"Tier two rooms are also available in the hundreds — to take people who need to self quarantine and have no place to go, like in this case," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Robles hasn't left her bedroom, as she hopes she can find another place to stay quickly and still care for her mother.

"I’m just, I’m just nervous," the emotional nurse said.

"I help patients, but who is going to help me?"

The hotel rooms the mayor referenced are for health care workers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. For more information on those rooms, click here.