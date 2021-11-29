One Dead After Oak Tree, Estimated at 100,000 Pounds, Falls on Encino Home

A tree, weighing in at 100,000 pounds according to firefighters, came crashing down on a home in Encino late Sunday night, resulting in the death of one man.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call around 11 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to see that the huge oak tree had fallen, with great force, on a two-story home on Odessa Avenue.

The Urban Search and Rescue team, along with 30 firefighters, assisted those inside the home.

Two women, and the family dog, were trapped on the first floor. They were able to escape with the assistance of the fire department.

A man in his 60s was found on the second floor of the home, killed by the tree's collapse.

It's too early to say what caused the tree to fall in the first place, but firefighters say it does not appear to be related to the weather.

"It's this very odd incident," said LAFD Captain Cody Weireter. "A very tragic incident, but odd because there were no winds going on, there were no rains. So, with the tree falling abruptly onto the home, it definitely was a shock."

Firefighters are waiting for private contractors to arrive and begin removing the tree with an eye for any more damage that may be caused by shifting debris.

There was no record of any past issues with the tree at this time, the LAFD said.