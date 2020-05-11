Object Found at Scene of Violent Boyle Heights Police Confrontation Could be Evidence

A small object that's seen falling to the ground during a video-recorded violent arrest in Boyle Heights could be a key piece of evidence in the investigation into whether an LAPD officer used excessive force.

Multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case told NBC4's I-Team the object was booked into evidence, and it appeared to be a large screw with a rubber or plastic grip, similar to improvised weapons sometimes found in jails and prisons.

The sources cautioned, however, that it's also possible the item was on the ground before the confrontation April 27 on Houston Street and was kicked or tossed in the air during the struggle.

A video recording of a portion of the encounter was captured on a witness's cellphone and was made public last week. It showed LAPD officer Frank A. Hernandez repeatedly punching a man in his head and body over 33 seconds.

The object drops to the ground a few seconds after the first punch is thrown, and it slides down the sidewalk from just behind the man's right shoe to the right edge of the camera's view.

The man punched wasn't seriously hurt, refused paramedic treatment, and was eventually released from custody without being formally arrested or booked in jail. The man's name has not been made public.

Hernandez and his partner had been sent to a church after complaints that the man had been illegally camping on the property, the department said. The confrontation happened when the officers ordered the man to leave.

Both officers began recording with their issued body-worn-video cameras before the violent encounter, and both cameras captured video and audio that goes far beyond what's been seen and heard on the witness's cellphone recording, the sources said.

One source who had viewed the police video said the man defied officers' directions, appeared to take a fighting stance, and struck officer Hernandez in the chest, knocking off Hernandez's body worn camera before the eyewitness video begins.

The LAPD was expected to make portions of the body worn video recordings public this week, the sources said.

Chief Michel Moore said he had great concern about the incident, which was reclassified as a more serious internal investigation after a supervisor at the Hollenbeck station was shown the eyewitness's video.

Moore told the LA Police Commission May 5 that while he was withholding judgment on the officer's conduct he understood why the incident had drawn so much attention.

"I recognize the public's concern, and how disturbed or troubling this may be to them," Moore said.

The LAPD has not yet confirmed the identity of the officer involved in the Boyle Heights confrontation. NBC4 verified the officer's name through a variety of law enforcement sources, public records, and court records.

Hernandez joined the LAPD in the late 1990s and during his career shot three people in three separate on-duty incidents. All three of the shootings were deemed legally justified by the LA County District Attorney's Office, though at least one was found to have violated internal LAPD rules for when officers are allowed to use deadly force, according to official records and published accounts.

Hernandez's attorney, who also declined to confirm that Hernandez is the officer in the Boyle Heights video, told NBCLA that he believed the officer would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

"Whenever an officer uses force it's never pretty," attorney David Winslow said last week. "The suspect was substantially larger than the officer, younger, and in better shape. This isn't a police officer bullying someone who's smaller than him, this is an officer defending himself."

Last Thursday a group of demonstrators gathered outside the LAPD's Hollenbeck Station, demanding the officer involved be fired. About a dozen protesters carried signs and chanted.