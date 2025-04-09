Orange County

OC Board approves nearly $10 million in settlements from Airport Fire

Officials said the fire was sparked by the county public works crew using heavy equipment. 

By City News Service

Firefighters battle the Airport Fire in Orange County.
OC Hawk

Orange County supervisors have agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle various claims related to last year's Airport Fire.

The supervisors Tuesday voted 4-0, with Supervisor Janet Nguyen absent in the closed-door meeting, to approve $6.5 million for a group of six claimants, and $3 million for an individual family.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Airport Fire, which started Sept. 9, blackened 23,526 acres in Orange and Riverside counties, injuring 21 people.

Officials said the fire was sparked by the county public works crew using heavy equipment. The cause was deemed accidental.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

On Sept. 19, eight firefighters were injured when a transport truck carrying an Orange County Fire Authority hand crew swerved and rolled over on the northbound Foothill (241) Toll Road in Irvine as they were heading back to the Airport Fire command post after completing a 12-hour shift on the fire line.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyWildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us