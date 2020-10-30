OC Expands Mobile Voting to Assist Voters Impacted by Recent Wildfires

The Orange County Registrar of Voters announced Thursday that they're scheduling additional pop-up mobile voting days to support residents impacted by the Silverado and Blue Ridge fires.

Those impacted by evacuation orders can get voting assistance at any of the three additional sites added for pop-up voting this weekend. This increases the total of voting sites across Orange County to four.

The following sites will operate with full voting assistance, in-person voting, ballot drop-off options and more:

Saturday, October 31, 2020, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

9801 Newport Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Located in parking lot.

Saturday, October 31, 2020, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Great Park

8000 Great Park Boulevard

Irvine, CA 92618

Located in parking lot 3.

Sunday, November 1, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market (in Founders Park)

28275 Avendale Boulevard

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Intersection of Daisy Street and Avendale Boulevard

Sunday, November 1, 2020, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Influence Church

8163 E. Kaiser Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92808

Located in parking lot in front of Influence Church.

The full list of locations and hours can be found at https://www.ocvote.com/pop-up.