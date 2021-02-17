OC Firefighter Injured in Silverado Fire Set to be Released from Hospital

One of two Orange County firefighters critically injured during the Silverado Fire near Irvine in October 2020 was scheduled to be released from a hospital on Wednesday.

Dylan Van Iwaarden spent 114 days in the OC Burn Center at OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Van Iwaarden, 26, and fellow firefighter Phi Le, 31, were critically injured Oct. 26 while setting backfires to slow the spread of the blaze, which blackened 12,466 acres.

Van Iwaarden underwent 17 surgeries and was placed in a medically induced coma and intubated at one point, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The firefighter will now begin rehabilitation at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Le was still recuperating, but there were no immediate details about the firefighter's condition.