Orange County

OC Firefighter Injured in Silverado Fire Set to be Released from Hospital

By City News Service

Getty Images

One of two Orange County firefighters critically injured during the Silverado Fire near Irvine in October 2020 was scheduled to be released from a hospital on Wednesday.

Dylan Van Iwaarden spent 114 days in the OC Burn Center at OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Van Iwaarden, 26, and fellow firefighter Phi Le, 31, were critically injured Oct. 26 while setting backfires to slow the spread of the blaze, which blackened 12,466 acres.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

la schools 6 hours ago

LA School Board Unanimously Votes to Remove Officers From Campuses, Approves Black Student Investment

Los Angeles Lakers 7 hours ago

NBA Veteran Ryan Hollins Shares Incredible Kobe Bryant Story, Weighs in on the G.O.A.T. Debate

Van Iwaarden underwent 17 surgeries and was placed in a medically induced coma and intubated at one point, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The firefighter will now begin rehabilitation at UC Irvine Medical Center.

Le was still recuperating, but there were no immediate details about the firefighter's condition.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange Countyfirefirefighters
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us