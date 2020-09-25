Orange County

OC Health Officials Sound Alarm After Bat Found With Rabies

Anyone who may have come into contact with the rabid bat should be tested immediately.

By City News Service

animal bat generic
County News Center

The Orange County Health Care Agency warned the public Friday that a rabid bat was found this week in the city of Orange.

The bat was found along a brick wall between 1500 and 1600 East Santa Ana Canyon Road about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Tests showed the bat had rabies, according to the HCA.

Anyone who thinks they may have touched the infected bat is asked to call the agency immediately at 714-834-8180 so they can be evaluated for rabies, a virus that attacks the central nervous system and is nearly always fatal if not treated with a series of vaccines before symptoms appear.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

West Hollywood 6 mins ago

Democratic Fundraiser Ed Buck Loses Pretrial Bail Bid

coronavirus 53 mins ago

Small Businesses in Riverside Can Apply for Up to $10K in Relief Funds — But Hurry

An infected animal like a bat is usually how it is transmitted to people, and since bats have tiny teeth, a bite may go unnoticed, HCA officials said.

Rabies can lay dormant in the human body for one to three months before the appearance of symptoms, which include fever, headache, excess salivation, muscle spasms, paralysis and mental confusion.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyOrange
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us