Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of OC judge accused of shooting wife

A mistrial was declared Monday in the murder trial of an Orange County judge accused of shooting and killing his wife in the couple's Anaheim Hills home.

The jury split 11-1 in favor of a guilty verdict on a second-degree murder charge soon after resuming deliberations Monday morning. Jurors could have convicted 74-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson of second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter, if they did not acquit him.

Deliberations began Feb. 26 in the trial of Ferguson, accused in the Aug. 3, 2023 shooting death of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl.

Near the end of deliberations last Monday, jurors signaled they were at an impasse on the second-degree murder charge. Jurors could discuss both charges in their deliberations, but must first acquit him of second-degree murder before they can vote on involuntary manslaughter.

As deliberations stretched into the new week, the jury signaled they were at an impasse, but continued efforts to reach a decision. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter as jurors Thursday afternoon how many votes they had taken and the forewoman said several.

Hunter asked them to go back to deliberations and discuss.

During closing arguments, attorneys for the prosecution tried to convince jurors that Ferguson was upset following a dispute with his wife at a restaurant. When they two were back home, Ferguson took out his gun and killed his wife in a tragic chain of events that warrant a murder conviction, prosecutors said.

"You have been presented with evidence -- credible evidence -- he took out the gun, he was angry," Senior Deputy District Attorney Seton Hunt told jurors Wednesday. "He took the gun out, pointed at her and killed her."

Defense attorneys argued the shooting was accidental.

"No, absolutely not. It was an accident," Ferguson said when asked by defense attorney Cameron Talley whether he meant to shoot his wife.

The Fergusons and their son Phillip went to El Cholo Mexican restaurant earlier that day, but Sheryl Ferguson left after her husband made a hand gesture mimicking a gun during an argument, according to testimony. Later at their home, Phillip Ferguson said he heard his mother say something to the effect of, "Why don't you point a real gun at me?"

Calling it the most reliable account of the shooting, Hunt played video of the son later telling police, "I turned around and he pulls out a gun and aims at her and fires."

Hunt called the judge's account -- that he fumbled with the Glock pulled from an ankle holster and it accidentally discharged when he tried to place it on a cluttered coffee table -- "ridiculous."

Phillip Ferguson said his mother's last words were, "He shot me," Hunt said.

Hunt suggested Ferguson could have gone upstairs and put the gun away as he routinely did each night before going to bed.

"I could have done a lot of things," Ferguson said.

Ferguson's blood-alcohol level was .065 percent when it was measured seven hours after the shooting, Hunt said. An expert testified it was likely about .17 percent, or nearly twice the legal limit for driving, at the time of the shooting, Hunt noted.

Talley challenged the prosecution's argument by saying it stems from a misunderstanding of how guns work. Talley noted how Hunt referred to loading bullets in the gun during the trial when the weapon uses magazines. Talley also said the pathway of the bullet as the pathologist in the case testified disproves any legal theory that Ferguson's arm was crooked at a 45-degree angle.

Talley noted one detective's testimony about how far the casing from the gun's projectile would go if it were fired the way the prosecution theorized. But Talley said it was found right next to the coffee table, which was consistent with his theory of an accidental shooting.

Talley also argued that home surveillance video also indicated there was no muzzle flash, which was also consistent with an accidental misfire. The bullet ripped through the victim's abdomen "slightly to the left" and exited the upper right of her back, which would match the angle of where the defendant said the gun misfired, Talley argued.

Talley said there's no evidence his client was angry, but, he said, he was attempting to make peace and end the conflict.

"He's not mad," he said. "Where's this drunken rage coming from?"