Closing arguments begin in trial of OC judge accused in wife's shooting death

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the murder trial of an Orange County judge accused in the shooting death of his wife in the couple's Anaheim Hills home.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, is charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death and the personal use of a gun for the Aug. 3, 2023, death of his 65-year-old wife, Sheryl. Jurors will begin deliberating after closing arguments.

They will consider whether the shooting was second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter, if they do not acquit him.

Under cross-examination Tuesday from a prosecutor, Ferguson struggled to explain his claim that he accidentally fired the weapon. Ferguson testified Monday that when he reached over a coffee table to set the gun down he felt a shooting pain in his disabled shoulder, causing it to fall and as he attempted to regain control the gun went off and shot his wife.

Under at times intense questioning Tuesday from Senior Deputy District Attorney Seton Hunt, Ferguson tried to explain how he inadvertently triggered the Glock he had pulled out of his ankle holster. Ferguson testified that he saw an open space on a cluttered, knee-high coffee table between television remote controls, a potted plant and books where he felt he could place the gun safely.

An Orange County judge is facing a murder charge after police say he shot and killed his wife in Anaheim Hills. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Aug. 11, 2023.

He unholstered the gun and was holding it palm up with his finger on the slide above the trigger loop as he was stooping forward from a sitting position on a couch to place the gun down, he said.

Ferguson and his wife had been bickering after he got home from work that afternoon and continued the argument as they went to the El Cholo Mexican restaurant near their home where the judge made a gun gesture with his hand that offended her.

Just before the shooting, Ferguson said he thought he heard her tell him to put his gun away, which confused him initially, but then he went to do it to appease her. He said she made her own gun gesture with her hand and made a "pa-choo, pa-choo" sound like bullets firing.

"I was trying to do what she asked me to do," he said. "I never pointed it in her direction."

Hunt suggested Ferguson could have gone upstairs and put the gun away as he routinely did each night before going to bed.

"I could have done a lot of things," Ferguson said.

When attorney Cameron Talley asked his client Monday if he meant to shoot his wife, Ferguson had responded, "No, absolutely not. It was an accident."