Newport Beach

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Orange County will attempt at breaking a world record by pedaling on a water bike across the Pacific Ocean from Newport Beach to Catalina Island and back.

By Vikki Vargas

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific.

Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island.

"There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen anywhere you go."

Thomas will take his hydro bike to Avalon and travel 30 miles back to Newport Beach.

Thomas was a passenger in a drunk driving accident 31 years ago. The first 90 days after the accident he was in a coma.

Three decades later he still struggles to walk and his left hand is weak. He credits his road to recovery to faith.

"It was through the strength of God," Thomas said.

Two chase boats will follow Thomas on the channel crossing.

This is not Thomas' first time making the trip. He did it 10 years ago and is trying to break his own record of 7 hours and 15 minutes.

Thomas' motto is that he is "straight out of a coma" and is encouraging others to but the ability in disability.

"I'm dealing with it everyday still. I'm limping and drooling and all these different things."

For Thomas it is more than just breaking the record it is about being able to push through and remain motivated.

This article tagged under:

Newport BeachCatalina IslandWorld Record
