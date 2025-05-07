OC NICU nurses reunite with quadruplets they once cared for

Nurses from the Women’s Hospital – Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills had smiles from ear to ear on Wednesday when they were reunited with the quadruplets they once cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The Monreal siblings, who are now 4 years old, spent the first nine weeks of their life in the NICU at the Women’s Hospital. They were born to parents Santina and Adrian Monreal, who joined the exclusive club of welcoming quadruplets. According to the CDC, only 121 quadruplet births occur a year in the U.S.

Not only was the birth of the Monreal siblings rare, but it was also the result of a high-risk pregnancy. The couple endured miscarriages and then turned to fertility treatments. They then welcomed their four children in January of 2021.

Santina recalled the shock she felt upon learning she was expecting four children. At her doctor appointment, there was silence during her ultrasound. She said she braced for the worst, then received the surprise of her life.

“I thought I was having a miscarriage and then (the nurse) ended up saying she found three and then a couple of minutes later, she found a fourth heartbeat,” Santina said.

Adrian, who had to tune into the appointment via video call due to then-COVID regulations, said he was just as stunned as his wife.

“I honestly spaced out when I heard the nurse say two,” he said. “And then three? I honestly don’t remember.”

Since then, the couple became parents to Sevilla, Aira, Sebastian and Aidan. They all enjoyed a late birthday celebration at their reunion with their former nurses.

The Women’s Hospital had all the bells and whistles for the quadruplets who graduated from their care, complete with celebratory cupcakes, singing and gifts.

“I was scared to be hospitalized but it was actually very comforting,” Santina said. “They were just very welcoming and they were taking great care of me … everyone was so supportive.”

Adrian echoed that sentiment.

“It was wonderful staying here,” he said. “I feel I was able to experience all of it since this was our home for a few weeks. We just created a lot of positive with the nurses, and to this day.”