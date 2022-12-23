OC Organization Wants to Help With Laundry This Christmas

When you think of Christmas do you think of doing laundry?

Not likely. But that’s the goal of one Orange County man who says there is a need to be filled at the laundromat.

Just washing a load of clothes costs from $2 to $4 these days and Tyron Jackson says he wants to help folks who can’t afford to do that.

In fact he’s been working to give people living on the street a better life for a reason.

Ty Ron Jackson says his Christmas joy comes from gathering these donated toys and then giving them to homeless children who would otherwise have nothing.

When he started he said it was just him and a dream. Since then volunteers have joined his effort known as Operation Warm Wishes.

So on Christmas Day, there will be pancakes and gifts, and it will all be done next to a laundromat in Santa Ana.

The goal is to also wash and dry clothes for those who can’t afford to do their own laundry, which means he’ll need detergent and a lot of quarters, an odd task he admits for December 25 but there’s a reason.

Jackson knows what it's like not to have clean clothing, something he loved as a child when he too was homeless.

“Wwe didn’t have any money and I remember going around collecting bottles and cans to get enough money to do the laundry for my family and pushing a shopping cart. I know what it feels like so clean clothes are an important thing for people,” Jackson said.

Jackson has sponsored numerous events from clothing and pancakes on mother’s day to his annual holiday gatherings, inspired by his own tough times.

“I asked myself questions all the time. Why am I experiencing this? Why am I homeless ? Why am I hungry, why don’t I have clean clothes? Now I understand it served its purpose cause I'm able to give back to those in need,” Jackson said.

He works as a behavioral therapist for the Tustin Unified School District. In a sense he says this is his therapy knowing what it brings to others.

Operation Warm Wishes will be taking over good choice laundry in Santa Ana on Christmas Day and if you like fluffing and folding they’re also looking for volunteers.