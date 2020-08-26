Orange County

OC Sheriff's Sergeant Accidentally Shoots Employee at John Wayne Airport

The employee, a woman in her 50s whose name was withheld, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non- life-threatening injury, the sheriff's department said.

By City News Service

Gary Coronado / Getty Images

An Orange County sheriff's sergeant accidentally fired a service weapon Wednesday morning in an office at John Wayne Airport, striking an employee in the arm, officials said.

The "unintentional discharge" occurred about 7 a.m. in the airport's terminal administrative office, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.

"The round penetrated a wall and hit a staff member in the arm,'' Braun said.

The employee, a woman in her 50s whose name was withheld, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non- life-threatening injury, Braun said.

Airport operations were not affected, according to Braun, who said the Terminal Administrative Office is not an area regularly accessed by the public.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation into the unintentional discharge, and the sheriff's department will conduct an internal administrative investigation, she said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

