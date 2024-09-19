Orange resident tracks down stolen bicycle with AirTag

A Chapman University student was able to track down her stolen bike and retrieve it thanks to an Apple AirTag.

Orange resident Macy Friday said her bicycle was stolen from outside her home on Sunday. Unfortunately for the thief, she placed an AirTag on her bike, which allowed her to track the bicycle’s whereabouts.

“I know a lot of people in the area who have had their bikes stolen,” Friday said. “Some of my friends never got their bikes back and that’s because they didn’t have an AirTag and I’m glad that I did.”

After learning of the thief’s location, Friday contacted police and officers were able to find that individual within 15 minutes a mere two miles away. The film student ultimately credited her father’s thinking for the safe return of her property.

“My dad suggested that I put an AirTag on it because I’m, first of all, pretty prone to losing stuff,” she said.

Friday decided against pressing charges on the thief, but police said he was arrested on drug offenses. The department did not release his name.

"He gave us a fake name and he was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe," said Lt. Phil McMullen, City of Orange Police Department. "He went to county jail."

Lt. McMullen applauded Friday for calling the professionals to approach the suspect rather than do it herself. He encouraged the public to follow suit if they find themselves in a similar situation.

"One thing we want the people to know if you do have any type of GPS device and any sort of property, make sure you call the police department," the lieutenant said. "Let them go out and do it. Don't try to track down your property by yourself."

"I want to thank Orange PD for getting on it and for getting my bike back safely," Friday said. "If it wasn't for them, I probably would have just gone out there myself and maybe put myself in danger, and I'm glad I didn't do that."