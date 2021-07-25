OC Superior Court to Require Masks Again After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Orange County Superior Court will require face coverings for all those entering the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana regardless of vaccination status after two positive COVID-19 results were recorded at the facility, authorities said Sunday.

The mandate will begin Monday and will remain in force for two weeks or until superseded by relevant updates, court officials said.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, as the Court was recently notified of two positive COVID-19 test results at the facility. Our focus remains the safety and health of our judicial officers, employees, justice partners, and our community," the court's statement said.

"The Court will continue to monitor developments, as it proceeds cautiously to provide ever greater access to justice."

Last month, the court announced that beginning on June 21, social distancing was no required, outdoor kiosks would gradually be phased out fully vaccinated members of the public would no longer be required to wear a face covering when entering the courthouse, while unvaccinated people were still required to wear masks.