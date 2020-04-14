OC Taxpayers Impacted by COVID-19 Will Have Penalties Canceled

If you have been directly impacted by COVID-19 and did not pay your property taxes by April 10, you will have your penalties cancelled.

The Orange County treasurer is accepting penalty cancellation requests for taxpayers who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 now through June 30.

Although the payment deadline set by state law cannot be changed, the time to submit and pay the base property taxes can be extended.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the taxpayers here in Orange County, in the United States and all over the world. We want to be as compassionate and generous as possible," said Treasurer Shari Freidenrich. "We will be cancelling penalties for those homeowners, small businesses and other property owners that have been directly affected by COVID-19."

To submit a a COVID-19 penalty cancellation request, you must:

Complete the request form and provide in detail how COVID-19 affected your ability to pay property taxes by the April 10 deadline.

Include documentation to support your request.

Include a check for the second installment of taxes (without penalties and fees).

Mail the form, check and documentation to the address on the form.

Examples of direct impact from the coronavirus are illness, hospitalization, quarantine, loss of employment or business closures.

Examples of documentation are hospitalization records, doctor's notes, employment notifications due to a business closure, layoff notices, rent receipt postponement notices/waivers, CA EDD Unemployment Insurance claim letters.

All submissions will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis.

Taxpayers are encouraged to apply and provide your specific circumstances to be considered. You can fill out the COVID-19 penalty cancellation request form here.