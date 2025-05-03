Orange County

Ocean water in Newport, Huntington Beach closed due to sewage spill

By Karla Rendon

Orange County Health Care Agency , Google Maps

A sewage spill has shut down access to the ocean in parts of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, the Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday.

The coastal water area from the Talbert Channel outfall at Huntington State Beach to Grant Street is closed until further notice. About 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean due to the grease blockage of a sewer line in Costa Mesa.

Swimming, surfing and diving will be prohibited in the affected area until further notice.

For more information on the incident, call 714-433-6400 or visit the OC HCA’s website.

