Orange County Fire Authority Employee Accused of Shooting His Dog and Throwing Its Body in Dumpster - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Presidential Impeachment Hearing
logo_la_2x

Orange County Fire Authority Employee Accused of Shooting His Dog and Throwing Its Body in Dumpster

By Heather Navarro

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Orange County Fire Authority Employee Accused of Shooting His Dog and Throwing Its Body in Dumpster
    Orange County District Attorney's Office
    Ryan John Monteleone, 44, of Menifee, a sworn member of the Orange County Fire Authority, was arrested Oct. 17 after a waste management truck driver found the body of his pet dog with a gunshot wound to the head in the fire station's dumpster.

    An Orange County Fire Authority heavy fire equipment operator accused of shooting his pet dog in the head and throwing the dog's body in a dumpster at his fire station in Irvine was charged with felony animal cruelty, officials said Thursday.

    Ryan John Monteleone, 44, of Menifee, a sworn member of the Orange County Fire Authority, was arrested Oct. 17 after a waste management truck driver found the dog's body in the station's dumpster on Fossil Road.

    After an investigation by Irvine police, Monteleone was arrested.

    "Animals do not have the ability to call for help when they are being abused, making them especially vulnerable to violence," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The abuse of animals will never be acceptable; this kind of conduct is even more egregious when the abuse is carried out by a public servant whose entire career is devoted to helping others."

    Animals Find Fur-Ever Homes During Clear the Shelters

    Pictures: Animals Find Fur-Ever Homes During Clear the Shelters
    Cecilia Jativa McKim

    Monteleone was charged with felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor count of disposing of an animals' carcass on the road by the DA's office.

    He is due in court Dec. 2.

    He faces a maximum possible sentence of three years and six months if convicted as charged.

    The OCFA said Monteleone will remain on duty while facing criminal charges.

    "After review, we have concluded that Monteleone can continue to do his duties during this time, and poses no threat to his colleagues or the public," the fire authority said in a statement. "Monteleone is a heavy fire equipment operator for OCFA. Monteleone is not, nor has he ever been a firefighter."

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/22] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    NBCLA

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices