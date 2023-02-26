OCFA Reminds People to Use Space Heaters Safely

With sub-normal temperatures and high natural gas heating prices, Southern California residents might be tempted to use space heaters, so the Orange County Fire Authority offered some safety tips.

The agency warned that space heaters cause 85% of all home heating fire deaths.

Space heaters should be plugged directly into wall outlets and unplugged when not in use, fire officials said. Turn space heaters off before leaving the room or going to sleep.

Anything that could burn should be at least three feet away from all heat sources, officials said.

People also use fireplaces to warm rooms when the temperatures fall and the fire officials remind them to open the fireplace damper before lighting a fire and to keep it open until the ashes are cool. Carefully follow the manufacturer's installation and maintenance instructions if a wood stove is used to heat the home.