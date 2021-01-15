CHINO HILLS

Off-Duty Deputy and Good Samaritans Rescue Woman From Burning Car on 60 Freeway

An off-duty Chino Hills deputy and group of good Samaritans helped pull a woman from a burning car Sunday.

Deputy Justin Reed was heading into work on the 60 Freeway when he spotted the burning car.

He and a group of good Samaritans pulled a woman from the burning car.

The woman who was rescued said she was very panicked as she watched the back of the vehicle go up in flames.

"If not for him, I wouldn't be here with my family," she said of the deputy.

"Great job by all who put the life of another ahead of their own!" said Capt. John Walker in a Twitter thread on the rescue.

See the full story and exclusive interview with the rescued woman on the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15. Watch the newscast livestream here.

This article tagged under:

CHINO HILLSRescue
