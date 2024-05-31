Off-duty LAPD officer injured, another driver shot and killed in Ontario

An investigation is underway in Ontario after an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured and another driver shot and killed Thursday night.

According to the Ontario Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Euclid Avenue and 6th Street, just off the 10 Freeway.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates an altercation occurred between two men, one being an off-duty LAPD officer. It’s unclear who fired first, according to authorities.

“We do have a lot of people that called and we’re currently interviewing them. I can’t confirm exactly how this began or the motive for the shooting,” said police corporal Eliseo Guerrero from the Ontario Police Department.

The off-duty officer is reportedly doing OK. The officer's injuries were not revealed.

The other person was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.