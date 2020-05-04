Off-Duty LAPD Officer Will be Cleared in Desert Shooting of Colleague, Lawyer Says

The lawyer representing an off-duty LAPD officer arrested in San Bernardino County after a fellow off-duty officer was shot says he believes his client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Attorney Gregory Yacoubian said Monday Officer Ismael Tamayo, who's been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, would be exonerated "once the facts are made known."

"We ask that due process be allowed to run its course and that the privacy of Ismael and his family is respected," Yacoubian emailed NBCLA.

Tamayo was being held in lieu of $1-million bail and was expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Victorville, according to San Bernardino County officials.

No criminal charges had been filed as of late Monday, according to the County District Attorney's office.

Authorities said Tamayo was found, still armed, in the desert in the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle area and arrested early Sunday.

The wounded officer was struck in the shoulder and neck area by a single round and was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. That officer is expected to recover.

Both Tamayo and the injured officer worked at the LAPD's Newton Division south of downtown LA.

It was still unclear Monday what, exactly, led to the shooting, but multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News they were convinced the shooting was intentional, and followed an argument.

The two off duty officers had been drinking whiskey with a third companion, an off duty LAPD sergeant, when the dispute started. The sergeant was not injured.

The three had been camping and shooting guns in the OHV area, which has been open to visitors, according to a recording on the area's information line.