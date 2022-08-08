Downey

Off-Duty Monterey Park Officer Fatally Shot in Downey Gym Parking Lot

Colleagues honored the Monterey Park officer with a procession from the site of the shooting outside a gym in Downey.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed Monday night in the parking lot of a gym in Downey.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the 105 Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police. The location was outside an LA Fitness center within view of people on treadmills near a wall of windows.

"The loss of any life is tragic," said Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon. "It's especially painful when it's one of our own. This is all very fresh and we are mourning right now."

Downey Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, but the man was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and no shooter description was available. Authorities did not rule out the possibility of more than one attacker.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

DowneyDowney Police Department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us