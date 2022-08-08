Downey

Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey

By City News Service

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer was shot and killed in Downey Monday.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police.

Downey Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, but the man was an off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and no suspect description was available.

