An off-duty Riverside police officer was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash.

The officer was riding his personal motorcycle when he hit a vehicle that was pulling some sort of trailer.

A white hearse arrived at the scene and then, as is customary when an officer is killed, there was a procession to the coroner's office.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The identity of the officer has not been released. The cause of the crash still remains unknown.

This incident is still being investigated.