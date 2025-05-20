Off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in multi-vehicle crash near Santa Clarita

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed and several others were hurt Monday in a multi-vehicle crash just north of Santa Clarita.

Five people were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a result of the crash, according to LASD. One person, described as the sheriff’s deputy, died of their injuries.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The department did not release the name of the deputy, but said he was 21 years old. He joined the force in May 2024.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at San Fransquito Canyon Road just south of Dry Gulch, according to LASD. The severity of the injuries by those who were hospitalized was not immediately clear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "Our deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job -- it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew him."

Details of what led up to the crash have not been revealed.

The case remains under investigation.