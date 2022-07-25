Harbor City

Off-Duty Sheriff's Deputy Shot In Dispute in Harbor City

By City News Service

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot during a dispute in Harbor City Monday night, and one person was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Dorset Place and Woodbury Drive, near the 110 Freeway, and the deputy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the sheriff's department reported.

Details leading up to the shooting were not clear, but ABC7 reported the shooting occurred during a dispute, and that one person was taken into custody.

The events of the shooting were under investigation.

