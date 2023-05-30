Officer Involved Shooting in Long Beach After Reports of Stabbing

An officer involved shooting took place in Long Beach after police responded to reports of a stabbing.

According to police, they received calls of a stabbing around 11:54 a.m. at Second Street near Quincy Avenue. When they arrived an officer involved shooting took place.

It is unclear how many people were injured. Police confirmed that they had taken an individual into custody.

At this time police say there is no threat to public safety.

