Long Beach

Officer Involved Shooting in Long Beach After Reports of Stabbing

An officer involved shooting took place in Long Beach after police responded to reports of a stabbing.

According to police, they received calls of a stabbing around 11:54 a.m. at Second Street near Quincy Avenue. When they arrived an officer involved shooting took place.

It is unclear how many people were injured. Police confirmed that they had taken an individual into custody.

At this time police say there is no threat to public safety.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us