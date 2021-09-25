Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Injured in Huntington Beach

An officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach, during the U.S. Open of surfing, left a man injured Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:15.p.m. according to authorities.

A scary situation for thousands of people that were in town for the U.S. Open.

Police were seen taping off the area where the shooting occurred.

First aid equipment was visibly piled on the sand, where the man was shot, right in front of Sandy’s Beach Shack, along the pier.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and people seen leaving the area immediately.

A photo, sent to us from a viewer, showed a man lying on the sand with at least five officers surrounding him. Two officers seen with guns drawn.

Police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting, but it’s still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators are on scene collecting evidence to help answer that question.

A large portion of the beach is taped off, from the pier on Main Street, to a little behind the lifeguard headquarters.