Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Huntington Beach

An officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach, during the U.S. Open of surfing, left an adult Hispanic man dead Saturday.

Police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting, but did not immediately release what led up to the shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities received reports about a suspicious man with a gun around 3:15.p.m.

In a press release sent later that night, they stated that they made contact with the individual in the sand, south of the pier, but that the suspect was non-compliant to the multiple commands given and an officer involved shooting occurred.

CPR was performed on the wounded male before taken to a local hospital.

The man was pronounced dead later that night.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

A scary situation for thousands of people that were in town for the U.S. Open.

First aid equipment was visibly piled on the sand, where the man was shot, right in front of Sandy’s Beach Shack, along the pier.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and people seen leaving the area immediately.

A photo, sent to us from a viewer, showed a man lying on the sand with at least five officers surrounding him. Two officers seen with guns drawn.

Investigators are on scene collecting evidence to solve why the shooting happened.

A large portion of the beach was taped off, from the pier on Main Street, to a little behind the lifeguard headquarters.

The U.S. Open will continue tomorrow as scheduled.