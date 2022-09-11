Westlake

Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Person Dead in Westlake

An officer involved shooting in Westlake leaves one person dead.

By City News Service

A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday in the Westlake community of LA.

Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Blvd. when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the LA Police Department reported.

"When officers made contact with the suspect, an OIS (officer-involved shooting) occurred,'' according to a department statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. A semi-automatic handgun was found next to the body, police said.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

WestlakeLAPDOfficer Involved ShootingLAPD shooting
