Palms

Venice Boulevard Closed After Police Shooting in Palms

The suspect was struck at least once, police said.

By City News Service

NBCLA

Venice Boulevard at Sepulveda Boulevard was shut down in the Palms area following a police shooting on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Saturday near the Culver City/Los Angeles border, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun, the LAPD said on Twitter. "An LAPD Supervisor responded and made contact with suspect, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Venice Beach 1 hour ago

Homeless Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 6-Year-Old Girl Visiting Venice Beach

Pomona 3 hours ago

Three Men Suspected in Rooftop Burglary Arrested in Pomona

The suspect was struck at least once, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

No officers were injured, police said.

The police investigation at the scene was expected to impact traffic in the area for 8-14 hours.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Palmsofficer involved shooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us