Venice Boulevard Closed After Police Shooting in Palms

A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Saturday near the Culver City/Los Angeles border, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 12:54 p.m. in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun, the LAPD said on Twitter. "An LAPD Supervisor responded and made contact with suspect, at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

The suspect was struck at least once, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

No officers were injured, police said.

The police investigation at the scene was expected to impact traffic in the area for 8-14 hours.