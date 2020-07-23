Officers Arrest Protesters in Beverly Hills

About 75 people in Beverly Hills protesting inequality in schools in LA County were arrested and traffic was stopped on North Santa Monica Boulevard, at Linden Drive.

The protest began at 6:30 p.m. and was hosted by Black Future Project. Before they were arrested, protesters were traveling east on Santa Monica Boulevard from Moreno Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"We want our demands met: we want complete divestment of the Los Angeles School Police Department, investment in mental health and community resources in schools, and a change in curriculum to reflect the truth of Black and Brown histories," the organization said in a news release.

