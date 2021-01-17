Torrance

Officers Fire Into Vehicle Fleeing Police From Torrance Gas Station

“During this attempted contact with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred.” The investigation and search for the suspect are still ongoing, Martinez said. 

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

Officers in Torrance fired shots into a car whose driver crashed into several vehicles while fleeing from police in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station, a police sergeant said Sunday. 

It was not immediately known if the driver was hit. Shots rang out when officers at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday spotted a “wanted vehicle” in the Chevron gas station parking lot at Artesia Boulevard and Western Avenue, said Torrance police Sgt. Alexander Martinez. 

“While attempting to coordinate contact with the occupied suspect vehicle, the suspect rammed multiple vehicles and fled the location,” Martinez said. 

Torrance police urged anyone with any information regarding the incident to call them at 310-328-3456.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

TorranceTorrance Police DepartmentOfficer Involved Shooting
