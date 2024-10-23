LAPD

Officers investigating possible shooting at Cathedral High in Elysian Park

Someone called the police to report a possible shooting in progress.

By Helen Jeong

Officers were investigating a possible shooting at Cathedral High School in the Elysian Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting in progress.

The caller said gunshots were heard at the school in the 1200 block of Bishop Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were on the scene to verify the shooting.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said its first responders were not yet dispatched to the school.

This is a developing story.

