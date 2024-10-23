Officers were investigating a possible shooting at Cathedral High School in the Elysian Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday after receiving a call about a shooting in progress.

The caller said gunshots were heard at the school in the 1200 block of Bishop Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were on the scene to verify the shooting.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said its first responders were not yet dispatched to the school.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.