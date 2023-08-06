Officers on patrol shot at in Pico Union

Two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were shot at while on a routine patrol Sunday on a busy Pico Union street.

The shooting was reported around noon near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Dewey Avenue. There, a gunman opened fire on the patrol cruiser and struck the vehicle, prompting officers to shoot in return.

Officers chased the gunman on foot before being able to detain him.

“They were just patrolling their neighborhood, you know -- Pico Boulevard. This stretch of Pico Boulevard, as you can see, has a lot of shops,” said Bruce Borihanh of the LAPD. “Officers are very well known here in this area and this area loves their cops, so the officers do patrol here routinely. It’s unfortunate that during routine patrol officers were fired upon.”

LAPD said the man, whose name has not been released, was hit by gunfire. The department did not specify if the wound was self-inflicted or by officers. The gunman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police did not say what charges the man may face in connection with the shooting. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.