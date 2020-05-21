Pursuit Driver Reaches End of the Line on Railroad Tracks

A pursuit driver who rear-ended a car stopped at an intersection was arrested Thursday after running from the SUV and onto railroad tracks near downtown Los Angeles.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

Pursuit driver in custody after running from deputies on railroad tracks. https://t.co/pR5FydzGNf pic.twitter.com/t5sATXXd6p — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 21, 2020

The driver reached speeds around 100 mph on the 10 Freeway and blew through at least one stoplight on a street in the Boyle Heights area. He was on the wrong side of the street at one point, squeezing past traffic.

Boxed in at an intersection, the driver nudged the car in front of him before reversing out of the right turn lane.

The driver got out of the SUV on a dead-end street in a nearby neighborhood and ran onto railroad tracks until deputies caught up with him and took him into custody.