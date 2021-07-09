Officers Responding to a Shooting Outside of Knott's Berry Farm

There were multiple reports of shots fired near the Knott's Berry Farm theme park Friday night.

The CHP and Buena Park Police Department are currently investigating.

Officers are currently responding to a shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm. There is no active shooter. More information to follow. — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) July 10, 2021

There were reports of sound of gunfire outside the park and there was police activity reported in the area.

Park goers have reported they have been limited as to their movements inside the park and that they are on lock down.

Beach Boulevard near Knott's Berry Farm was completely shut down.

There is no immediate reports of any casualties.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.