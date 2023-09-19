Officers shoot at driver accused of attempting to crash into CHP

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a shooting with multiple people in Compton and authorities are searching for the suspects on Tuesday.

The shots fired call was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Alondra Boulevard and Aprilla Avenue, east of Burrell-MacDonald Park.

A CHP spokesman told City News Service initial reports from the scene indicated the suspects smashed into the CHP officers' vehicle after trying to run over an officer who was outside the vehicle and the officer then shot at the suspects.

The suspects drove away from the scene and the CHP spokesman said they were still on the loose.

No officers were injured.