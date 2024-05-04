Authorities released more details Saturday about the police-involved shooting death of a man with mental health issues who was allegedly armed with a knife on the outskirts of Koreatown.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 400 block of South Gramercy Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which initially said officers responded to a report of a “violent male.”

Officers met with personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health who were attempting to place Yong Yang into custody. DMHpersonnel were called to the scene by Yang's parents due to “his erratic and threatening behavior,” according to the LAPD.

“The officers were also advised that Yang did not live at the location, had been diagnosed as bipolar with a schizoaffective disorder, and had attempted to assault one of the DMH employees when they attempted to speak with him,” according to the police statement.

DMH personnel determined that Yang was a danger to others and advised officers that they already completed paperwork to place him on a 72-hour mental evaluation hold. An ambulance was on its way to transport Yang to a nearby hospital.

Police said several attempts were made to communicate with Yang and encourage him to leave the home, however he refused. Officers obtained a key, went up a narrow staircase that led to the front door and announced that they were opening the front door.

“As they did so, Yang was observed standing in the living room several feet away, armed with a large kitchen knife,” police said. “Moments later, Yang advanced toward the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

Arriving paramedics pronounced Yang dead at the scene, and an 11-inch knife with a six-inch blade was recovered at the location, police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

Investigators from the department's Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and were investigating the shooting.