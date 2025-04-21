Reseda

Officers shoot, kill man who appeared to open fire at police helicopter in Reseda

"It does not appear that the airship was struck by gunfire," said Bruce Borihanh with the LAPD.

By Missael Soto

Police in Reseda shot and killed a man after they say the suspect appeared to have aimed and opened fire at their airship Sunday.

Officers responded around 6:25 p.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6400 block of Reseda Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, described as a male adult who ran inside an apartment complex. From the apartment complex, the police airship reported that the man appeared to have fired at the helicopter, according to Bruce Borihanh with the LAPD.

"It does not appear that the airship was struck by gunfire," Borihanh added.

The suspect then ran to an alley on the side of the apartment complex, where he encountered officers and was shot. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the man deceased.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The man's identity was not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

