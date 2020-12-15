Officers Who Engaged in Gunfight Outside Trader Joe's Acted Lawfully, Won't Be Charged With Crime

Two Los Angeles police officers who engaged in a 2018 gunfight with a suspect outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's market, with a police bullet striking and killing an assistant store manager, acted lawfully and will not be charged with a crime, according to a report released Tuesday by the District Attorney's Office.

The prosecution assessment of the police shooting of Melyda Corado, however, is dated Nov. 30, about a week prior to new District Attorney George Gascon being sworn into office.

The bullet that killed Mely Corado was fired by police. Rick Montanez reported on NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

It was not immediately clear if Gascon -- who has vowed to take a harder stance on law enforcement shootings -- plans to review the case.

Corado was struck by a round fired by an LAPD officer during the shootout, which occurred after a man wanted in a South Los Angeles shooting crashed into a pole outside the store at the end of a pursuit on July 21, 2018.